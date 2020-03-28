Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 160,680 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,970,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.90% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $83,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 741.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 94,169 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,883.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,868,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

