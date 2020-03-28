Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 28,564 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.78% of Freshpet worth $80,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Freshpet by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Freshpet stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77. Freshpet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -982.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.