Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 40,752 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.13% of LHC Group worth $92,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $124.41 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.21 and a 200 day moving average of $130.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

