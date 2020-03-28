Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,457 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.44% of D. R. Horton worth $84,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,288 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 9,267.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 777,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 769,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 395,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 333,141 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

