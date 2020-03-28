Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.54% of Sealed Air worth $95,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 7,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $246,675.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

