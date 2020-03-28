Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,785 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Tyson Foods worth $91,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 71.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.8% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.54.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.