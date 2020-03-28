Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 134,797 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of VF worth $103,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of VF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.81.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

