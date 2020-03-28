Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 110,380 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.85% of Universal Display worth $82,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,489,000 after purchasing an additional 212,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 140,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 106,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $16,573,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Universal Display from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.45.

OLED opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.02. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

