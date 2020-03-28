Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 130,245 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,245 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Illinois Tool Works worth $91,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Cfra raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.71.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.