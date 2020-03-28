Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,152,482 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,152,482 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $82,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,159,000 after buying an additional 257,888 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,907,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,050,000 after buying an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,494,000 after buying an additional 3,979,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after buying an additional 4,574,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.64 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 155.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

