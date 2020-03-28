Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 27,066 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,066 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.13% of Selective Insurance Group worth $82,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,513,000 after acquiring an additional 109,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,426,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

