Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,206 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Lam Research worth $99,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 76,302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,671,000 after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,044,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,480,000 after buying an additional 205,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 677,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,031,000 after buying an additional 100,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $241.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.81 and its 200-day moving average is $273.58. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $171.04 and a 1 year high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reduced their price target on Lam Research from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

