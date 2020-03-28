Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 40,336 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,435,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.71% of Quanta Services worth $99,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,501.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $29.84 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Quanta Services from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

