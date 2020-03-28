Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 79,449 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,449 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.23% of Hawaiian worth $97,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $583.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

