Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 88,545 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Dominion Energy worth $99,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 94,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 213,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

NYSE D opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.