Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.45% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $103,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $16,965,610,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 160,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $847.73.

CMG stock opened at $635.03 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $940.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $759.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $805.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

