Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 261,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.39% of Dolby Laboratories worth $96,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $2,969,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,016 shares of company stock worth $14,160,950 over the last 90 days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

