Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,542,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268,228 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 5.37% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $169,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,776,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after purchasing an additional 335,655 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 295,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

