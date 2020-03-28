AllSafe Hits Market Cap of $310,174.81 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $310,174.81 and $1,956.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

