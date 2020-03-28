Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,790,400 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 27th total of 27,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,768,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 2,595,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Also, CEO Paul Black acquired 33,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

