Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,931,100 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 27th total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE ALL opened at $88.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. Allstate has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra raised their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

