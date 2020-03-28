Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa reduced its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,589 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.12% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 53,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 467,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after acquiring an additional 116,157 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8,744.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 64,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $774,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $104.20 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.81 and a 12 month high of $134.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

