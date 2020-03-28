Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,737 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.37% of Alteryx worth $154,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alteryx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alteryx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,862,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $3,171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 491,313 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,524. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $93.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 245.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.85.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.