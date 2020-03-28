Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $27,340,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,409,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 663.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 110,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,013,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ATUS. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

