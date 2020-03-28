Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,651,200 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the February 27th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 19.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASPS shares. TheStreet cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $25.56.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 145.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 56,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $466,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 458,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,561 in the last three months. 26.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

