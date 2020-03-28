Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 2,838.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.31% of Amalgamated Bank worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

AMAL stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $310.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

