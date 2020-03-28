Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amcor by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 90.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 188,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $33,026,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,614,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 52,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $7.80 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

