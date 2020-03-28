Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Down 12.3% in March

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the February 27th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Amdocs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 139.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 163,452 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. 1,411,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.