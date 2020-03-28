American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Update

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,844,700 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the February 27th total of 8,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $992,175,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,681,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $791,897,000 after buying an additional 167,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.73.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

