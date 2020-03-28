American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

Shares of AWK opened at $120.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.98. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

