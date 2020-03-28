America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $139.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Ann G. Bordelon bought 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,114.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 37,094 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after buying an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $12,781,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

