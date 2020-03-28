Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,247,100 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the February 27th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 818,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,734,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,534 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,950,000 after acquiring an additional 141,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,513,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.64.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average is $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

