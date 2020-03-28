Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Position Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Amerisafe worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Amerisafe by 9.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amerisafe stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 81,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,963. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Amerisafe Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

