Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) & First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Financial Review

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of First of Long Island shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ames National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 26.90% 11.20% 1.04% Ames National 26.53% 9.36% 1.11%

Dividends

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. First of Long Island pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Ames National has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First of Long Island and Ames National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $154.46 million 2.47 $41.56 million $1.75 9.17 Ames National $64.81 million 2.84 $17.19 million N/A N/A

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National.

Volatility & Risk

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for First of Long Island and Ames National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First of Long Island beats Ames National on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 51 branches, including 6 full-service branches in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 2 commercial banking offices in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, and home improvement loans, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as trust services comprising wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online management, mobile banking, and private banking services. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

