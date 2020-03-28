AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,713,657 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.79% of AMETEK worth $179,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,967,000 after buying an additional 1,158,685 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AMETEK by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after purchasing an additional 822,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,195,000 after purchasing an additional 496,320 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 905,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,266,000 after purchasing an additional 369,303 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $71.01 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $93.09.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.