Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,372,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $32,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,202 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,951,000 after acquiring an additional 398,955 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,964 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,200,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 682,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $52,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 347,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,426.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

