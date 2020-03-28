Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.00 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

NYSE:APH opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after purchasing an additional 770,357 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,687,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,048,462,000 after purchasing an additional 328,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,663,000 after purchasing an additional 563,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

