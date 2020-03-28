AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) vs. PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Head-To-Head Analysis

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get AMS AG/ADR alerts:

AMS AG/ADR has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AMS AG/ADR and PETROFAC LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMS AG/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00 PETROFAC LTD/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMS AG/ADR and PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMS AG/ADR $2.09 billion 0.78 $331.72 million N/A N/A PETROFAC LTD/ADR $5.83 billion 0.15 $64.00 million $0.52 2.42

AMS AG/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PETROFAC LTD/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares AMS AG/ADR and PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMS AG/ADR 15.80% 21.49% 7.97% PETROFAC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AMS AG/ADR beats PETROFAC LTD/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMS AG/ADR Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing. The company also offers single-chip solutions enabling Internet of Things connectivity and precise control of smart lights and replacement lamps; spectral sensing chip scale solutions for color identification, authentication, spectroscopy, and other industrial and consumer-level optical detection applications; CMOS image sensors for machine vision, medical, broadcast, traffic, scientific, and photography imaging markets; and magnetic position sensors for industrial, medical, robotics, consumer, and automotive, applications. In addition, it provides power management products for mobile phones, portable navigation devices, personal audio/video players, and personal healthcare devices; battery management solutions, including battery chargers and battery sensor interfaces; and flow sensors for flow metering applications. Further, the company provides time-to-digital converters for high-precision time interval measurement; wireless connectivity products; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building. The company was formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and changed its name to ams AG in May 2012. ams AG is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for AMS AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.