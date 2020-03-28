AmsterdamCoin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $39,982.55 and approximately $3,832.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

