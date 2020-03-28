Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,999 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Nelnet worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNI. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth $22,792,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,208,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 182,143 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNI opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 47.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.08. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $288.11 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

