Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,971 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after buying an additional 223,569 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after buying an additional 105,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2,452.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,007,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CW opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CW shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

