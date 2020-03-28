Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 66,605 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of K12 worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of K12 by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of K12 by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get K12 alerts:

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of LRN opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. K12 Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.