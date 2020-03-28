Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,350 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Life Storage worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.45. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

In related news, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,033.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

