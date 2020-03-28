Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.