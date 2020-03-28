Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Instructure worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Instructure by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Instructure by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Instructure by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

INST has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.16.

Instructure stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Instructure Inc has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

