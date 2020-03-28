Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,872 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,611 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in American Airlines Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,968,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 352,571 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in American Airlines Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,918,327 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,698,000 after purchasing an additional 247,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,307 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $58,749,000 after purchasing an additional 53,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

