Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,762 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 24,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $690,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

