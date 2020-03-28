Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 62,713 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5,226.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,713 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Progress Software worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.89. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.