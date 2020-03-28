Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,672 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. UBS Group cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.70. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

