Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 98,653 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,897 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,653 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Sunrun worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $61,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $28,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $251,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 721,867 shares of company stock worth $11,770,458. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

RUN stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

